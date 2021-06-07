Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.89 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $23,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT opened at $20.46 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GT. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.