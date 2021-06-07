Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.62 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 428.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Atmos Energy worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,096,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,437,000 after buying an additional 123,535 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $944,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

ATO opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

