Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.40 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $25,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.