Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.35 Million Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.51% of First Foundation worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 39.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

FFWM stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

