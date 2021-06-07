Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 738.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

NYSE:NTR opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.