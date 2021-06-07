SafePal Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003387 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $130.77 million and $20.13 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafePal

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

