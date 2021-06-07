Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $21.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE SBH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.