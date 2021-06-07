Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 18,437 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4,776.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

SLB opened at $36.42 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

