Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

