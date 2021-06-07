Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

