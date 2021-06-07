Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 55 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $558.36 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total value of $1,584,096.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

