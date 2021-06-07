Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $2.26. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 730%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $42,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $18,131,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $13,908,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

