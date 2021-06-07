SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,069.50

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and last traded at GBX 1,067.50 ($13.95), with a volume of 97541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,060.50 ($13.86).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 999.23. The firm has a market cap of £12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

