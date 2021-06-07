Sentivate Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $39.19 million and approximately $171,869.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00026003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.20 or 0.01046374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.39 or 0.10355229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054870 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

