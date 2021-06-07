Sheryl L. Conley Sells 6,200 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,598.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $368.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.67. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.