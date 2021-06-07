Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,589 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 268,341 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,222,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,104,000 after acquiring an additional 472,658 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,090. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.