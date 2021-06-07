Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 74,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 85,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,996. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.