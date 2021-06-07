Showcase Tops 24-Hour Volume of $248,333.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Showcase has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $248,333.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00068456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00286373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00246093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.43 or 0.01210058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,454.09 or 1.00155258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.01104654 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,563,865 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

