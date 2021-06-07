Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $169.72. 1,304,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.69. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $122.83 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

