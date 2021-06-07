Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.16

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 108234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOT.UN. TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$348.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.