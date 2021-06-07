Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 93,696 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,696 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

