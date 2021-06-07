Snow Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

