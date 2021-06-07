Snow Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Domtar worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Domtar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 1,793.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 179,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.86 on Monday. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

