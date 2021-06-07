Snow Capital Management LP Has $21.61 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.1% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

