Snow Capital Management LP Has $5.05 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

FDX opened at $302.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.49. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

