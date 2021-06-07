Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 22,845 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises approximately 2.2% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of First Horizon worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

