Snow Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $292.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.