Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,926 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,926 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $89.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

