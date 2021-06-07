Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

