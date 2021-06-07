South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Director Sells $145,013.04 in Stock

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sheila Hartnett-Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of South Jersey Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00.

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.