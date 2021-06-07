SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $347.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

