SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 1.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 205.6% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 261,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $693,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.72. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.