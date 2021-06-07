SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.49. 56,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,678. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.