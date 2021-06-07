SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Position Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

