SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $39.94. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,794. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.