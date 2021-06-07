SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.29 ($4.55).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPG traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 303.10 ($3.96). The stock had a trading volume of 673,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,885. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 322.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.