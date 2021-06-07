SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.14 ($4.59).

Several research firms have issued reports on SSPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

Shares of LON:SSPG traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 303.10 ($3.96). 673,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,885. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.55.

SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

