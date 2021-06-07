St. James Investment Company LLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises 3.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.27. 29,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.44%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.