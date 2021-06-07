St. James Investment Company LLC Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $124.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,492. The firm has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

