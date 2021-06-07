Starname Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Starname has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $310,072.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00076212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.53 or 0.01054066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,673.64 or 0.10284089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00053378 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

