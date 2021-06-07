Strike Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.76 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $54.05 or 0.00151303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $156.76 million and $3.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00282881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00253052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.92 or 0.01181041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.77 or 1.00092909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,172 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

