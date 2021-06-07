Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Head-To-Head Review

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25

Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.44 $252.49 million $0.63 11.50 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 220.26 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -26.04

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.16% 6.78% 3.28% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats Desktop Metal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators, road machinery, crawler cranes, and foundation machines. The company's Industrial Machinery segment offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography (PET), PET tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, coke oven machines, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

