Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.89

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 10946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.
SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
