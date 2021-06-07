Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.89

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 10946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.