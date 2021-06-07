Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 995,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,925,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,823 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,460,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $25.49 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.80, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

