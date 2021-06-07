Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,751 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.