SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $582.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SIVB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.59. 1,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,022. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.64. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $598.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

