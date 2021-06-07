Synovus Financial Corp Buys 369 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

