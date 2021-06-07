Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $271.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.