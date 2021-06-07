Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.66 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after buying an additional 64,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold a total of 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

CRM opened at $237.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

