Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 13,124 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $76.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.